Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.56 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $691.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $728.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.25.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

