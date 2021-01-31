Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

