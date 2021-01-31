Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.46.

NSC stock opened at $236.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.