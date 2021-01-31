Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.83. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

