Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 180,432 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,432 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,569.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00. Insiders have sold a total of 998,292 shares of company stock worth $39,040,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.