Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

