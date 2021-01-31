Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,488 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,614 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

