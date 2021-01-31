Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,246 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

WBA stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

