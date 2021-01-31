Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 6,008 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 63,249 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

JCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.