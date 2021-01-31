Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Cummins by 858.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $234.42 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average of $217.83.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

