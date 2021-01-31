Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $174.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

