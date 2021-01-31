Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 27,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,644.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

