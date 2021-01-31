Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$3.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. The company has a market cap of C$142.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$127.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -9.2753317 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

