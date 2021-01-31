Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce sales of $42.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.00 million and the lowest is $42.26 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $31.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $170.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.13 million to $172.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $177.41 million, with estimates ranging from $175.33 million to $179.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

CATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

CATC opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $78.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

