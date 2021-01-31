Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 281,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

