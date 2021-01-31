Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$479.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$429.64 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$482.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$445.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$412.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.26 billion and a PE ratio of 25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.