Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Tire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Canadian Tire stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.08.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

