Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CGIX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. Cancer Genetics has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.