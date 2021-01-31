CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Hits $0.0164

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $771.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00882597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00050731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.62 or 0.04384555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030205 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

