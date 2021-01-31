Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 482,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 353.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF remained flat at $$29.14 on Friday. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

