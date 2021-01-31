Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSFFF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

Shares of CSFFF opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.28 million, a P/E ratio of -208.93 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

