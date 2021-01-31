Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Intel makes up about 1.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.51 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.