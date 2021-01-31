Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Short Interest Up 86.5% in January

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,800 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPST. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ CPST opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. Capstone Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $121.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

