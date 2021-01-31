Cardano Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Cardano has a market cap of $10.78 billion and $2.41 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051705 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00188349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000240 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009767 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003096 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

