CargoX Price Hits $0.0267 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 129.5% against the dollar. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $97,683.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00068458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00910427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.43 or 0.04531663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021018 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031663 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.