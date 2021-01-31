Cashaa (CAS) Hits Market Cap of $49.38 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $49.38 million and $1.83 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.52 or 0.00911142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.78 or 0.04516748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030038 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa (CAS) is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

