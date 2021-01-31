CashBet Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $5.60 and $13.77.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068131 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00907589 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00051794 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005716 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.66 or 0.04466438 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020810 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00030403 BTC.
CashBet Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
CashBet Coin Coin Trading
CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
