CasinoCoin (CSC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.58 Million

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $3.58 million and $15,280.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00274481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067446 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,229 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,209 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.