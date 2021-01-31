Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 221,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $950,032.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,513 shares in the company, valued at $56,994,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,685 shares of company stock worth $21,552,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 22.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

