Castweet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31,287.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Castweet token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $374,570.59 and approximately $31,287.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.00451699 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000158 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00183345 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002954 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.