CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,888,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDD opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

