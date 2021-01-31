CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,213.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGR. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSE IGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 583,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,398. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

