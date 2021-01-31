CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $79,916.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00902114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.58 or 0.04429422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019580 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

