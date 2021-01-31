Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $32.57 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and approximately $59,725.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00916830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.88 or 0.04507827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 33,004,293 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.