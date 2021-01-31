Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Update

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the December 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Celsius by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.97 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

