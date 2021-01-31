Centaur (CNTR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $913,011.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centaur has traded up 92.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038973 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

