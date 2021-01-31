Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,198.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.