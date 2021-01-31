CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,262. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 94,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 229,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 56,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.