Centrality Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Centrality has a market cap of $41.97 million and $1.55 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00911800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.16 or 0.04342852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020376 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031081 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

