Centric Cash (CNS) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $117,180.33 and $78,203.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000229 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 1,228,214,519 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.