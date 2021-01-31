Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the December 31st total of 484,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 945,296 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the period. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

