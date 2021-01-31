CertiK Market Capitalization Reaches $32.03 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One CertiK token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002774 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $32.03 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00132759 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00271961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039897 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,999,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,825,995 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.