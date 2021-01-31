CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 505,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,879.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $73.37.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.