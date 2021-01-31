Chainlink Price Tops $22.47 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and approximately $2.50 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $22.47 or 0.00066697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00898199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.81 or 0.04467433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019574 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars.

