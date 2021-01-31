ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $647.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce sales of $647.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $644.00 million and the highest is $654.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $247.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.55 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 305.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.41.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.