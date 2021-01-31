ChartEx Hits Market Capitalization of $281,783.31 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $281,783.31 and approximately $37,088.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00268585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037941 BTC.

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

