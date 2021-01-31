ChartEx Market Capitalization Achieves $279,301.99 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. ChartEx has a total market cap of $279,301.99 and approximately $57,344.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00266910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066578 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.