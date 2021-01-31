ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $263,942.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,870.44 or 1.00166965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00025958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00028784 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000251 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

