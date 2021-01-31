Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,426 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

VZ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

