Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,100 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 936,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 306,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.39. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

